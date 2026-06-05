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Aging

Seed funding at Artan Bio supports work on aging

June 5, 2026
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Artan Biotechnologies LLC has completed a $200,000 seed raise to fund preclinical advancement of the company’s proprietary engineered suppressor platform, which targets nonsense mutations.
BioWorld Science Financings Aging Seed