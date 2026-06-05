BioWorld - Friday, June 5, 2026
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Cancer

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech patents new anthracyclins

June 5, 2026
Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has disclosed new anthracyclins that are useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents