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Cancer

Avelos Therapeutics synthesizes new PARG inhibitors

June 5, 2026
Avelos Therapeutics Inc. has identified new poly(ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase (PARG) inhibitors that are potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents