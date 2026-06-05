BioWorld - Friday, June 5, 2026
Breaking News: Ongoing coverage of the Ebola outbreakSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Simcere Zaiming Pharmaceutical discovers new MAPK inhibitors

June 5, 2026
Simcere Zaiming Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has divulged new mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) inhibitors found to be potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents