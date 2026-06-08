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BioWorld - Monday, June 8, 2026
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» Engitix seals GSK deal for targets to reverse liver fibrosis
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Engitix seals GSK deal for targets to reverse liver fibrosis
June 8, 2026
By
Nuala Moran
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Extracellular matrix specialist Engitix Ltd. is teaming up with GSK plc to delve into the mechanisms underlying regression of fibrosis after treatment for chronic liver disease, and identify and validate new drug targets involved in this process.
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Endocrine/metabolic
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