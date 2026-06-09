BioWorld - Tuesday, June 9, 2026
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Columbia researchers use base editing to modify human embryo genome

June 9, 2026
By Nuala Moran
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Scientists at Columbia University have used base editing to make precise changes in the genomes of human embryos, avoiding the damage to chromosomes that occurs following two-stranded DNA cuts with conventional Crispr-Cas9 editing.
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