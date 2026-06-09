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BioWorld - Tuesday, June 9, 2026
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» Med-tech IPO window holds with $1.51B raised through May in 2026
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Med-tech financings May 2026
Med-tech IPO window holds with $1.51B raised through May in 2026
June 9, 2026
By
Amanda Lanier
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Total med-tech financing through the first five months of 2026 reached $11.01 billion, falling between 2024’s $12.76 billion and 2023’s $8.95 billion over the same period, and trailing 2025’s $14.83 billion.
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