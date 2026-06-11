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BioWorld - Thursday, June 11, 2026
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» Three deals in six days: Everest builds late-stage APAC portfolio
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Three deals in six days: Everest builds late-stage APAC portfolio
June 10, 2026
By
Tamra Sami
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Fresh off a deal with Travere Therapeutics Inc. for civorebrutinib worth more than $1.14 billion, Everest Medicines Ltd. went on a shopping spree, striking three deals in six days to expand its pipeline and geographic reach across Asia Pacific.
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