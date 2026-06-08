BioWorld - Monday, June 8, 2026
Breaking News: Ongoing coverage of the Ebola outbreakSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immune

Genescience presents data on Gensci-136, a dual BAFF/APRIL inhibitor for SLE

June 8, 2026
No Comments
Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic autoimmune disorder characterized by dysregulation in humoral immunity and sustained activation of B cells and autoantibody release, where BAFF (B-cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation-inducing ligand) play crucial roles in B-cell differentiation and survival. Genescience Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has released data for its dual BAFF and APRIL inhibitor Gensci-136 for the treatment of SLE.
BioWorld Science Conferences Dermatologic Immune