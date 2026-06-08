Immune

Genescience presents data on Gensci-136, a dual BAFF/APRIL inhibitor for SLE

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic autoimmune disorder characterized by dysregulation in humoral immunity and sustained activation of B cells and autoantibody release, where BAFF (B-cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation-inducing ligand) play crucial roles in B-cell differentiation and survival. Genescience Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has released data for its dual BAFF and APRIL inhibitor Gensci-136 for the treatment of SLE.