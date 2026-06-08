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Cancer

China’s NMPA clears Hansoh’s HS-10541 for clinic

June 8, 2026
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Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has obtained clinical trial approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for HS-10541 tablets.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Cancer China NMPA