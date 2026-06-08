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Immune

LBL-051: Broad immune targeting in autoimmune disease

June 8, 2026
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Researchers at Obleno Bio Inc. have reported preclinical efficacy data for LBL-051-S3, a trispecific T-cell engager antibody targeting CD3, CD19 and BCMA, in nonhuman primate models.
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