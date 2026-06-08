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Cancer

Eikon Therapeutics discloses new USP1 inhibitors

June 8, 2026
Eikon Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed new ubiquitin carboxyl-terminal hydrolase 1 (USP1) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents