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Cancer

Antares Therapeutics divulges new CDK2/cyclin E1 inhibitors

June 8, 2026
Antares Therapeutics Inc. has reported new CDK2/cyclin E1 inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents