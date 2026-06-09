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Cancer

RBM39 degraders show efficacy in Ewing sarcoma tumors

June 9, 2026
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Researchers from Zhejiang University of Technology and collaborators presented the discovery and preclinical characterization of YSA-64, a novel RBM39 degrader, in cancer models.
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