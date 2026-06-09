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Endocrine/metabolic

Eli Lilly identifies new GCGR agonists

June 9, 2026
Eli Lilly and Co. has synthesized glucagon receptor (GCGR) agonists found to be potentially useful for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents