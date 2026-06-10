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Cancer

Phoremost unveils PMC-001 as lead program

June 10, 2026
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Phoremost Ltd. has unveiled its lead program, PMC-001, a next-generation, small-molecule microtubule-targeting agent (MTA) for primary and secondary brain cancers. PMC-001 is a highly differentiated, orally bioavailable MTA.
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