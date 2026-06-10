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Endocrine/metabolic

Syntax Bio and Mayo Clinic partner in type 1 diabetes

June 10, 2026
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Syntax Bio Inc. has established a research and development collaboration with Mayo Clinic focused on advancing stem cell-derived pancreatic cell therapies for type 1 diabetes.
BioWorld Science Collaboration Endocrine/metabolic Cell therapy