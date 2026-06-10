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Immune

Antengene’s ATG-201 gains IND clearance in China

June 10, 2026
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Antengene Corp. Ltd. has obtained IND approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for ATG-201 for the treatment of B-cell related autoimmune diseases.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Cancer Immune Immuno-oncology China NMPA