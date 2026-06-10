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Immune

TI-0032 induces B-cell depletion in preclinical setting

June 10, 2026
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Therorna Shanghai Co. Ltd. has presented data on TI-0032, an anti-CD19 CAR circular RNA therapeutic delivered by lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) for the treatment of autoimmune and hematological disorders.
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