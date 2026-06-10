BioWorld - Wednesday, June 10, 2026
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Cancer

Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences synthesizes new HDAC inhibitors

June 10, 2026
Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co. Ltd. has divulged histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors found to be potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents