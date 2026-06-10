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Ocular

Kunming Taita Biotech discovers new angiogenesis inhibitors

June 10, 2026
Kunming Taita Biotech Co. Ltd. has patented polypeptides acting as angiogenesis inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of eye disorders.
BioWorld Science Ocular Patents