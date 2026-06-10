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Neurology/psychiatric

Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical patents new κ-opioid receptor antagonists

June 10, 2026
Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has disclosed κ-opioid receptor antagonists that are potentially useful for the treatment of neurological disorders.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents