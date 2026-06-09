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Gastrointestinal

Engitix seals GSK deal for targets to reverse liver fibrosis

June 9, 2026
By Nuala Moran
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Extracellular matrix specialist Engitix Ltd. is teaming up with GSK plc to delve into the mechanisms underlying regression of fibrosis after treatment for chronic liver disease, and identify and validate new drug targets involved in this process.
BioWorld Science Deals and M&A Endocrine/metabolic Gastrointestinal