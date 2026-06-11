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BioWorld - Thursday, June 11, 2026
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» Ethyreal launches to treat the underlying cause of Graves’, TED
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Newco news
Ethyreal launches to treat the underlying cause of Graves’, TED
June 11, 2026
By
Brian Orelli
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Ethyreal Bio Inc. has come out of stealth mode in order to disclose preclinical data for ETHY-001, its monoclonal antibody targeting thyroid stimulating hormone receptor, at the Endocrine Society’s 2026 annual meeting on June 15.
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