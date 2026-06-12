BioWorld - Friday, June 12, 2026
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Financings for June 12, 2026

June 12, 2026
Biopharma and med-tech companies raising money in public or private financings, including: Atossa, Cequr, Edesa, Humacyte, Ideaya, Kardigan, Nyxoah, Thruflo.
BioWorld Briefs Financings