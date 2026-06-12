In the clinic for June 12, 2026

Clinical updates for biopharma and med tech, including data readouts and publications: Anixa, Beone, Bioinvent, Blossomhill, C4, Cellectis, Climb, Elixiron, Enliven, Glyconex, Humacyte, Imviva, Johnson & Johnson, Kura, Novartis, Nurix, Oryzon, Renovorx, Silence, Syndax, Takeda, Theriva, Vertex.