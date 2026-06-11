Neurology/psychiatric

Microbiota modulates the antidepressant effects of GLP-1 analogues

Liraglutide, a glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist used in diabetes and obesity, could alleviate depression through a pathway that does not depend on the GLP-1 receptor but instead on the gut microbiota, since the treatment increases the presence of the bacterium Lactobacillus delbrueckii. This symbiotic microorganism produces a lipid that modulates neuronal activity, normalizing the hyperactivation of brain regions in mice involved in emotional processing, which ultimately reduces depressive behaviors.