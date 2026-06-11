Immuno-oncology

T-Curx gains trial clearance for Siglec-6-targeted TCX-001

T-Curx GmbH has obtained clinical trial approval from the Swiss agency Swissmedic for the company’s nonviral lead CAR T program, TCX-001. The first-in-human phase I study will open in Switzerland, and a submission to the EMA will seek to expand the trial to sites in Germany. The study will enroll adults with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), including patients not eligible for stem cell transplantation.