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Endocrine/metabolic

Ractigen’s saRNA therapy delivers sustained fat loss while preserving muscle

June 11, 2026
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Researchers from Ractigen Therapeutics Co. Ltd. presented preclinical data on LiCO-saUcp1, a small activating RNA (saRNA) therapeutic designed to upregulate UCP1 expression in adipose tissue.
BioWorld Science Conferences American Diabetes Association Endocrine/metabolic