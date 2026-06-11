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Cancer

Shanghai Qingrun Pharmaceutical Technology patents new Mat2A inhibitors

June 11, 2026
Shanghai Qingrun Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. has disclosed new S-adenosylmethionine synthase isoform type-2 (Mat2A) inhibitors that are potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents