BioWorld - Thursday, June 11, 2026
Breaking News: Ongoing coverage of the Ebola outbreakSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cardiovascular

Salubris Pharma reports new RXFP1 receptor agonists

June 11, 2026
Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has synthesized relaxin family peptide receptor 1 (RXFP1) receptor agonists reported to be potentially useful for the treatment of heart failure.
BioWorld Science Cardiovascular Patents