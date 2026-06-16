BioWorld - Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Breaking News: Ongoing coverage of the Ebola outbreakSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Cancer

Signal rewiring turns ovarian cancer against itself

June 16, 2026
By Mar de Miguel
No Comments
Harnessing an oncolytic signal and redirecting it against the tumor itself could be developed as a selective strategy for certain cancer types, as occurs with ErbB hyperactivity, a form of signaling that drives many carcinomas. Inspired by this idea, scientists at Stanford University have engineered a virus that replicates only in ErbB-hyperactive ovarian cancer cells. This allowed them to precisely kill this specific tumor population, achieving greater efficacy and safety than previous oncolytic viruses.
BioWorld Science Drug design, drug delivery and technologies Cancer Women's health Immuno-oncology