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Immuno-oncology

Tumor irradiation promotes CAR T-cell persistence and efficacy in lung metastases models

June 12, 2026
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A team of investigators at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and collaborating institutions aimed to isolate the on-target activity of CAR T cells to target tumor cells.
BioWorld Science CAR T Cancer Cell therapy Immuno-oncology