BioWorld - Friday, June 12, 2026
Breaking News: Ongoing coverage of the Ebola outbreakSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cardiovascular

Thryv Therapeutics synthesizes SGK1 inhibitors

June 12, 2026
Thryv Therapeutics Inc. has divulged new crystalline forms of serum/glucocorticoid-regulated kinase 1 (SGK1) inhibitors and maleic acid potentially useful for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, heart failure and inflammatory disorders.
BioWorld Science Cardiovascular Patents