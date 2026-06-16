Do phase II data Amplify KRAS PDAC promise for Elicio?

Backers of Boston-based Elicio Therapeutics Inc. may have jumped the gun as they ran away from the firm after data were made public from the phase II Amplify-7P study testing ELI-002 7P in adjuvant KRAS-mutation-driven pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) following standard locoregional therapy. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns said the results are “more nuanced than they appear” and the sell-off represents “an attractive entry point” for investors. Shares (NASDAQ:ELTX) closed June 15 at $4.08, down $10.77, or 72%, in the wake of news that the trial missed the pre-specified primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) in the intent-to-treat population.