HLTH Europe

Children overlooked as pediatric innovation struggles for funding

Even though children make up a quarter of the population, healthcare technologies are not often designed with them in mind. Investment in pediatric innovation remains limited with investors often viewing returns in the space as less predictable. Nevertheless, a number of companies are looking to address this and are developing technologies for kids. Afterall, with huge investments going into longevity R&D, there is a compelling case for addressing health issues at the very early stage, delegates heard at the first annual Pediatric Innovation Summit, held as part of the HLTH Europe conference in Amsterdam on June 15.