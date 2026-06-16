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Chinese challenger Gan & Lee gains momentum in metabolic disease

June 15, 2026
By Tamra Sami
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Chinese diabetes specialist Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals is strengthening its position in metabolic disease after reporting positive phase III data for both once-weekly basal insulin candidate Ludefen and obesity therapy bofanglutide.
BioWorld Endocrine/metabolic Obesity Asia-Pacific China NMPA