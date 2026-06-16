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Dimerix out-licenses DMX-200 to Everest in AU$481M deal

June 16, 2026
By Tamra Sami
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Dimerix Ltd. has signed an exclusive licensing deal with Everest Medicines Ltd. to commercialize its phase III kidney disease candidate DMX-200 in a transaction worth up to AU$481 million (US$340 million), plus sales royalties.
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