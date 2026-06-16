BioWorld - Tuesday, June 16, 2026
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Other news to note for June 16, 2026

June 16, 2026
Biopharma and med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, and other news in brief: Antharis, Faeth, Horizon, Lonza, Medtronic, Otsuka, SL, Scientia, Sensei, Transcend.
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