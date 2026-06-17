Rx tariff just around the corner

In a little more than a month, 17 big biopharma companies will be subject to U.S. President Donald Trump’s long-promised section 232 global biopharma sector tariff. But instead of paying the 100% duty on imported patented drugs and their key ingredients, most of those companies, if not all, will pay much reduced rates or no tariff at all, based on where the imports are coming from, what type of drug is being imported, and whether the companies have signed onshoring and most-favored-nation pricing agreements with the administration.