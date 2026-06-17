BioWorld - Wednesday, June 17, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

HMNC raises $50M series B to prep depression drugs for phase III

June 17, 2026
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
HMNC Brain Health GmbH has raised $50 million in the first close of a series B, enabling the company to prepare the way for phase III trials of its two lead programs.
BioWorld Clinical Financings Neurology/psychiatric Small molecule Series B Europe