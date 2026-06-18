BioWorld - Thursday, June 18, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

F2G preps NDA for first new antifungal in 20 years on solid phase III

June 18, 2026
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Three years on from the rebuff of a U.S. FDA complete response letter, F2G Ltd. now has the data needed to resubmit the NDA for the first novel antifungal drug in more than two decades. Along with partner Shionogi & Co. Ltd., F2G has released positive phase III results for orally administered olorofim, showing noninferiority against I.V.-administered Ambisome (amphotericin B, Gilead Sciences Inc.) in patients with refractory aspergillosis infections, or who were unsuitable for mainstay azole therapy.
BioWorld Clinical Infection Small molecule Asia-Pacific Europe U.S. FDA