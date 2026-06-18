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BioWorld - Thursday, June 18, 2026
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» Boston Sci-Mirus pact lifts med-tech dealmaking to record $4.5B in May
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Med-tech deals May 2026
Boston Sci-Mirus pact lifts med-tech dealmaking to record $4.5B in May
June 18, 2026
By
Amanda Lanier
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Med-tech M&A value through the first five months of 2026 reached $62.98 billion, the highest total for the period since 2022’s $84.13 billion and a dramatic step up from 2025’s $22.4 billion and 2024’s $21.86 billion over the same stretch.
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