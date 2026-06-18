BioWorld - Thursday, June 18, 2026
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Biogen pads immune pipeline with $1B Raythera buy

June 18, 2026
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Details were scant, but Biogen Inc. snagged a portfolio of early stage immunology-focused candidates by way of an acquisition deal for Raythera Inc. that could total as much as $1 billion.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Immune Small molecule U.S.