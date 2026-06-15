Neurology/psychiatric

Gene replacement rescues autism-related phenotypes in mice

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), developmental epileptic encephalopathies and other neurodevelopmental disorders are driven by the disruption of genes regulating neuronal proliferation, differentiation and synaptic maturation. Researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine generated Csnk2b haploinsufficient (Csnk2b+/-) mice mimicking the most relevant disease features to investigate the effects of reduced gene dosage.