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Cancer

Ensem Therapeutics patents new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors

June 15, 2026
Ensem Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed new tetracyclic GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors, particularly G12V mutant inhibitors, potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents