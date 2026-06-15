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Endocrine/metabolic

Caregen reports new GLP-1R agonists

June 15, 2026
Caregen Co. Ltd. has identified new glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists potentially useful for the treatment of obesity and diabetes.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents