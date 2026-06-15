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Cancer

Iteos Belgium discloses new PTPN1/2 inhibitors

June 15, 2026
Iteos Belgium SA has synthesized new tyrosine-protein phosphatase non-receptor type 1 (PTPN1; PTP-1B) and/or PTPN2 inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents