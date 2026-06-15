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HIV/AIDS

Jiangsu Aidea Pharmaceutical identifies amide compounds for HIV

June 15, 2026
Jiangsu Aidea Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has discovered new amide compounds with potential for use in the treatment of HIV infection.
BioWorld Science Infection HIV/AIDS Patents