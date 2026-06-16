BioWorld - Tuesday, June 16, 2026
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Regulatory actions for June 16, 2026

June 16, 2026
Regulatory snapshots for biopharma and med tech in Asia-Pacific, including global submissions and approvals, and other regulatory decisions and designations: Akeso, Oncolys, Pharmaessentia, Remegen, Takeda, Vcare, Vor, Zai Lab.
BioWorld Asia Briefs Regulatory actions